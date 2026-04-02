Future of Zambian football bright says Osward Mutapa

ROBINSON KUNDA

Francistown

CHIPOLOPOLO assistant coach Osward Mutapa says the future of Zambian football is bright following the B team’s splendid performance against Zimbabwe in the final of the Mukuru Four Nations Tournament.

Zimbabwe benefited from an own goal by defender Kafunti Saisada to beat a youthful Zambian side 1-0 at Obed Otani Chilume Stadium on Tuesday

night.

Mutapa said in a post-match interview that the boys played well and showed character.

“A tough game. For me, it’s the character and the mentality the boys showed. Yes, we have lost, I think at the end of it all experience showed in the dying minutes,” he said.

“But we are happy with the way the boys performed.

Yes, the result wasn’t good but the performance and the character that the boys showed is encouraging. We are really happy with this team that is for the future.”

Mutapa told the players not to give Zimbabwe space because they could have used experience to punish them.

“Of course, playing against the experienced side, you give them space and time to think on the ball, they will hit you. And if you look at the game, we didn’t give…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home