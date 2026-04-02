Findlay detained over espionage

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

LUSAKA businessman Harry Findlay has been apprehended and detained by police in connection with the offence of espionage.

Espionage is a practice of spying or using undercover agents to obtain secret, confidential, or valuable information often through illegal or clandestine means.

The criminal act, which attracts up to 25 years’ imprisonment on conviction, involves undercover work aimed at gaining political, military, or industrial advantages.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi said the 63-year-old businessman was apprehended by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

“The Zambia Police Service confirms that Mr Harry Valden Findlay, aged 63, of Lusaka, was apprehended on March 31, 2026,” Mr Chilabi said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home