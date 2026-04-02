Coach wants compact side

Chipolopolo concede five times against Messi-inspired Argentina

MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka

ARGENTINA 5 ZAMBIA 0

INTERIM coach George Lwandamina says the Chipolopolo have learnt the importance of staying compact after world champions Argentina tore them apart in an international friendly in Buenos Aires.

Lwandamina attributed the five goals conceded to errors.

Striker Julian Alvarez, captain Lionel Messi, defender Nicholas Otamendi and substitute Velentin Barco all contributed a goal apiece at La Bombonera Stadium while defender Dominic Chanda scored an own goal.

Lwandamina in a post-match interview yesterday described Argentina as a highly tactical side.

“Exactly not what we had anticipated. We learnt so many lessons out of this game, like conceding in the first three minutes, again conceding in the last three minutes of the first half. Again in the second half conceding in the last 10 minutes, which unsettled us. Anyway, we played a highly tactical team,” he said.

Argentina were awarded a penalty five minutes into the said.

Zimba said going forward, the Chipolopolo must strive to be compact when they face oppositions who keep the ball a lot.

Defender Tinkler Sinkala said they will endeavour not to concede early in future.

“We have to be very, very organised, play compact and try to move forward away from our box so that we can force even the other team to make mistakes at their goal and capitalise on the same.”

Lwandamina said Argentina stars and the partisan crowd prevented his players from stamping authority.

Captain Fashion Sakala said conceding an early goal dampened their morale.

“I think the plan was not to concede an early goal, we spoke about it. If you are playing big teams and you maintain the clean sheet for at least 20 minutes, it changes the game, but they scored so early and it changed the game against us.

We have learnt a lot of lessons in this game and hopefully we can do better in the next game,” Sakala said.

Scotland-based striker Chanka Zimba was happy to make his Chipolopolo debut.

“I was really excited when I was introduced, it was a big moment for me. The result was not great but it was good to be on the pitch and try and make a difference in the game. It was not to be but I will take a lot of learning out of the game,” he “I have learnt that we do not have to concede early,” the Zanaco defender said.

Lwandamina started with Willard Mwanza between the sticks and deployed a 4-3-3 formation.

Mwanza was shielded by Frederick Mwimanzi, Obino Chisala, Chanda and Sinkala.

Wilson Chisala, David Simukonda and Given Kalusa were patrolling the engine room.

Austria-based forward Kingstone Mutandwa got the nod ahead of Patson Daka of Leicester City.

Sakala and Albert Kangwanda were also in attack.

Argentina took the lead in the third minute after Alvarez tucked in a Messi pass beyond the reach of Mwanza.

Messi doubled the lead in the 43rd minute after he was set up by midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Messi took his tally to 116 second half after Kangwanda hacked Thiago Almanac.

Messi delegated defender Otamendi to step up and the 38-year-old scored, sending Mwanza the wrong way.

Zambia, who struggled to shoot on target, finally tasted goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on 56 minutes.

Kangwanda fed Mutandwa, who beat his marker and unleashed a cracker, which Martinez parried for a corner.Lwandamina made a triple substitution on the hour mark resting Sakala, Kalusa and Mutandwa for Zimba, Owen Tembo and Daka respectively.

However, it was Argentina who made it 4-0 after Chanda diverted Barco’s cross into his own net on 68 minutes.

Lwandamina withdrew Kangwanda for Pascal Phiri in the 77th minute.

Kondwani Chiboni and Frederick Mulambia replaced Mwimanzi and Wilson respectively on 88 minutes.

Barco put gloss on the victory in stoppage time after beating Mwanza from close range.