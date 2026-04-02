15 cyber security officials sworn in

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

FIFTEEN Zambia Cyber Security Agency senior management officials have been sworn in by Constitutional Court deputy judge president Arnold Shilimi.

During the swearing-in ceremony yesterday, Justice Shilimi urged the appointees to defend the country from cyber warfare in line with the agency’s mandate, by serving with diligence, integrity and loyalty.

The agency is mandated, among others, to collaborate with national and international institutions to defend the country against cyber threats, ensuring cyber security and resilience.

It is also mandated to protect critical information infrastructure, issuing licences for cyber-security services, regulating service providers, adopting and enforcing standards, and conducting digital forensics.

Justice Shilimi urged the senior management officials to conduct wide public sensitisation to ensure that Zambians appreciate the agency’s mandate and the services it provides to avoid misinformation.

“We are living in times when disinformation and misinformation spread faster than the truth,” he said.

“Only when people know that you are here to serve them and not work against them will they fully appreciate your existence.”

Justice Shilimi also highlighted the importance of the Zambia Cyber Security Agency, which was established to administer the Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025.

He said the senior managers constitute the first cohort of officers tasked to coordinate and safeguard the nation’s cybersecurity landscape at a time when Zambia is increasingly integrating digital technologies.

The sworn-in officers are the agency’s deputy director general Garry AkalemwaMukelabai and directors Maureen Banda (legal and licensing), Obert Ng’andu (finance), and Namuya Jangulo (strategy affairs and engagements).The rest are Mutinta Muchindu (human capital and administration), Nalucha Imasiku (critical information infrastructure) and Taslim Mukube (threat intelligence and investigations).

Judge Shilimi also swore in four deputy directors: Lwiimbo Kasweshi (threat intelligence and investigations), Mutinta Cholwe (critical information infrastructure), and Chonzi Mulenga (human capital and administration).

The rest of the deputies are Edgar Mlauzi (research, education and awareness) and Abel Bihinda (policy and standards).

Broadcaster Lusubilo Gondwe is head of corporate

communication, while Muna Mweemba and Akokwa Liwena are headof procurement and head of strategy monitoring and evaluation respectively.

Zambia Cyber Security Agency director general Schmidt Chintu, who only witnessed the ceremony, is happy to have a fully fledged team to work with now.

Dr Chintu was sworn in as the agency’s director general last year by President Hakainde Hichilema…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home