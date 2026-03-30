Reviving mines was gamechanger – Kawana

CONRAD MWANGO

Lusaka

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the reviving of the mines in Copperbelt signals a new era for the region’s mining sector.

Mr Kawana said the President’s efforts have led to significant progress in reviving the mining industry with the reopening of mines like KCM and Mopani, creating jobs in Kitwe and surrounding areas, and boosting the local economy.

Mr Kawana said in a statement yesterday that another notable example is Shaft 28 in Luanshya,

which had been closed for 30 years but is now being rejuvenated.

He said because of these developments, Zambia’s inflation management efforts are also showing results, with the rate slowing to 7.1 efforts have benefitted Zambians through increased purchasing power, support for economic growth, and improved livelihoods.

“This progress underscores our commitment to creating a conducive environment for economic development and prosperity,” he said.

And Mr Kawana says in an effort to safeguard workers’ interests, Government will also engage with the Ministry of Labour to ensure private sector compliance with minimum wage and payment issues.

Mr Kawana said this is part of Government’s broader effort to promote fair labour practices and support economic growth.