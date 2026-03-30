Kuomboka thrills: Thousands witness spectacle

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Mongu

THIS year’s Kuomboka ceremony in Western Province drew unprecedented excitement as locational changes allowed thousands more people to witness the event from multiple vantage points.

The traditional ceremony, which marks the Litunga’s movement from the floodplains of Lealui to the higher grounds of Limulunga, was graced by both royal and political presence three times instead of the usual two.

The festivities began in the morning at Likaya in Lealui, where the Litunga, Lubosi Imwiko II, majestically boarded the royal barge, the Nalikwanda, accompanied by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Thousands of participants cheered as they viewed the start of the ceremony from different pointsalong the floodplain.

Later in the afternoon, the Nalikwanda docked at Mulamba harbour under natural sunlight, offering perfect views of the barge’s arrival. Earlier, President Hichilema had arrived to a thunderous welcome of “Bally, Bally” as his motorcade made its way to the harbour.

The highlight came when the Litunga and President Hichilema walked together to Limulunga, the winter palace.

The Litunga, dressed in the symbolic British Admiral’s uniform, was joined by the President, who wore a red siziba, the traditional attire of Lozi men.

Their joint ‘Majestic Walk’ into the main arena drew loud cheers and excitement from the jubilant crowd.