Education most powerful tool to transform lives – Speaker

Has urged pupils to remain disciplined, focused, committed to their studies

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Mongu

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has reaffirmed her belief that education is the most powerful tool for transforming lives, as she donated 100 mattresses to Holy Cross Girls’ Secondary School in Mongu, her former school.

Ms Mutti, who visited the institution under the Nelly Mutti Foundation, said Holy Cross played a pivotal role in shaping her character and career.

“I am immensely proud to be a product of this great institution. The values, discipline and academic foundation I received here have significantly contributed to the person I am today,” she said.

Zambia’s first female Speaker praised the school

for its continued record of academic excellence and expressed confidence that it will soon produce a trailblazer of national significance.

“It is my hope that among the pupils I visited is a future trailblazer, possibly President.

You have the potential, the capability and the opportunity to achieve greatness,” she said.

Ms Mutti explained that the mattresses were meant to improve pupil lodging and wellness, noting that a conducive living environment is essential for effective learning.

The foundation has previously donated laptops and plans to introduce academic awards to recognise outstanding learners transitioning to tertiary education.

Ms Mutti urged pupils to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their studies in order to uphold the school’s strong academic tradition.

Catherine Mulenga, a pupil said it was inspiring to see a former pupil rise to such a high office, while Ex-Holy Cross Association chairperson Ivy Munalula highlighted ongoing alumni support, including repairs to the laboratory, installation of water tanks and solar lights. “We do this because we are grateful for the education we earned from here,” she said.

In 2023, Ms Mutti donated 20 laptops to the school, underscoring her continued commitment to empowering young people, particularly girls, through education.