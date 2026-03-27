Zambia Volleyball Association cash coffers improve

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

THE Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has recorded a financial surplus of K148,182 for the 2025 financial year, an increase from K84,779 in 2024.

According to the 2025 financial report circulated by ZAVA general secretary Lyne Chipili, ahead of tomorrow’s non-elective annual general meeting in Lusaka, the association recorded a total income of K181,000.

The money was raised from various fees, with club contributions standing at K61,100, officiating fees at K45,800, and women’s national team contributions amounting to K20,000.

Chipili said revenue streams played a key role in boosting the association’s financial position.

On the expenditure side, ZAVA, headed by Samuel Sinyinza, demonstrated strict cost control with total operating expenses significantly reduced to K32,818, compared to K795,153 in 2024.

Major expenses included refereeing costs of K19,900 and depreciation valued at K4,972.

The association’s balance sheet also shows a positive trajectory reflecting a shift from a net deficit position to a surplus.

Total assets were recorded at K335,869 with current assets amounting to K315,664.

Cash and bank balances stood at K130,793, with receivables amounting to K184,871, while non-current assets were valued at K20,205.

Total liabilities were recorded at K224,928, resulting in an accumulated fund of approximately K110,941.ZAVA delegates will consider the adoption of the amended constitution during the AGM.

Constitutional amendments form part of the legal matters listed on the agenda and will be deliberated alongside the ratification of newly appointed

board members representing gender minorities and athletes.

In addition to constitutional amendments, members will deliberate on the proposed 2026-2027 activity plan and the 2025-2026 budget, which outline competitions, grassroots development programmes and resource mobilisation strategies aimed at strengthening volleyball nationwide.

Delegates will further consider the proposed inclusion of Kalumbila Volleyball Club into the Zambia National Volleyball League