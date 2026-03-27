Tennis duo exit ITF J30 Championshi

Youngsters eliminated in group stage without registering victories

NDINAWE SIMPELWE

Ndola

ZAMBIA’S emerging stars Mukangwa Siame and Diana Kitain suffered early exits from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J30 Championship in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Both Siame and Kitain exited in the group stage.

Competing in her second international tournament, Siame put up a spirited fight but was no match to more experienced opponents.She lost 6-3, 6-3 to Zimbabwe’s Claire Majeye and went down to Mozambique’s Siena Figueiredo, who won 6-4, 6-2.Siame suffered a third defeat 6-3, 6-0 to Zimbabwe’s Minenhle Moyo to exit the singles category without victory.Kitain, who is based in the United States of America, had a more disappointing outing as she went down 6-1, 6-0 Yasmin Wilson of Lithuania, before Zimbabwe’s Tanyaradzwa

Chinyemba handed her a 6-0, 6-2 defeat and she closed the group stage with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Akeelah Khanye of Zimbabwe.

Zambia was recently readmitted as a member of the ITF after over 10 years’ absence for failing to pay affiliation fees.

Siame and Kitain were by press time yesterday gearing up for their doubles match against Zimbawe’s pair Kayla Mufaro and Lucia Sitemere for a place in the quarter finals.