Digital trade fastest growing globally – WTO

EMELDA MWITWA

Yaounde, Cameroon

DIGITALLY delivered trade has become the fastest-growing segment of trade globally, also offering potential to eliminate business entry barriers for women, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has observed.

However, WTO says there is a US$300 billion credit gap for women-led businesses globally, which could continue to impede the potential of entrepreneurs if not addressed.

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who made the remarks here, feels digital trade, which grew by 10 percent last year, could be a game changer for women and other traders that face entry barriers in business.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, speaking on Wednesday at a women and trade side event on the margins of the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC 14) of WTO, said digital trade has potential to open new pathways for women.

“Digital trade is expanding. In fact, digitally delivered services trade increased by 10 percent in 2025, making it the fastest growing segment of trade. It has the potential to lower barriers to entry, connect businesses directly to global markets, and open new pathways for participation,” Dr Okonjo-Iweala said.

She noted women’s ability to grow in business if given access to credit, but regretted a massive US$300 billion financing gap against women-led businesses.

“Globally, women-led businesses face an estimated US$300 billion credit gap in the formal economy. That is not just a constraint – it is a missed opportunity for global growth,” Dr Okonjo-Iweala said.

The WTO DG, however, urged women to leverage on digitally delivered trade services to grow their businesses.

She said research consistently shows that when women entrepreneurs gain access to capital – whether through grants or finance – firm productivity increases, revenues grow, and businesses are more likely to survive and scale.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala said finances matter in business, but unfortunately women continue to face significant access barriers.

To address this challenge, WTO launched the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund in Abu Dhabi two years ago.

The WTO DG said about 300 women entrepreneurs are currently benefiting from the WEIDE Fund and being provided with targeted technical assistance and grants. The first grant disbursement of US$1.7 million is going out this month.

Zambia is among the countries that are attending this high-level ministerial meeting of WTO.