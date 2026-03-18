Stepping into a 24-hour economy

THE Government’s decision to extend operating hours for businesses, markets and bus stations to a 24-hour schedule is a welcome move.
It cannot be denied that limited working hours slow economic growth. The more hours available to producers, transporters, traders and farmers to do their work, the greater their contribution is to the economy. For too long, limited working hours, delays in transport and bottlenecks in
trade have impeded economic growth.
Making the economy 24 hours will help the country grow faster economically and improve services for ordinary citizens. More importantly, more jobs will be created.
As Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said, the aim is to maximise productivity and boost competitiveness while opening up opportunities across all sectors.
As Mr Mweetwa also said, Zambia must match its regional commitments. As a country, we are gravitating towards nonstop border posts and opening up new trade routes such as the Nacala and Lobito corridors.
These corridors, coupled with the opening of new roads such as Solwezi–Kipushi, which links Solwezi in North Western Province to Kipushi border post with the Democratic Republic of Congo, once functional, will result in increased traffic. More goods will move in and out of our country. It is important that remove barriers to trade such as night travel. When trucks are stopped at night, the economy slows down. When they move without delay, trade flows smoothly and costs are reduced.
Markets and bus stations running 24 hours will give small traders and transport operators more chances to earn, while consumers will enjoy better access to goods and services.Jobs will also be created.
Longer hours mean more shifts in retail, transport, security and hospitality. Young people, in particular, will gain new opportunities to work flexible hours that fit around studies or family life. Service delivery will improve too, as hospitals, transport hubs and other essential services adapt to a culture of round the clock efficiency.
As Mr Mweetwa rightly said, “It is imperative that what we commit to at regional or continental level is domesticated locally.” A 24 hour economy shows that Zambia is open, responsive and ready for business, which will strengthen confidence and attract more investment.
Importantly, this reform is inclusive. Large companies may already have the capacity to operate longer hours, but small and medium enterprises stand to benefit the most. A young entrepreneur starting a food processing business, for example, will find it easier to meet demand and access markets when facilities and agencies operate continuously.
Moving to a 24-hour economy is, however, not without challenges. Key among them is security. For the economy to operate 24 hours, security must be strengthened and infrastructure must support extended hours. But these are issues that can be managed with careful planning and cooperation between Government, businesses and communities.
As Mr Mweetwa reminded us, Zambia is a beacon of peace and democracy. This reputation must be protected and maintained as the country takes these bold, economic reforms.
A 24 hour economy will succeed only in an environment of stability and trust. Crime should not be allowed to flourish.
Indeed, the Government’s decision to move Zambia towards a 24 hour economy is a forward looking step and will help businesses grow and make services easier to access for ordinary citizens while creating more jobs.
While challenges such as security and infrastructure remain, the benefits far outweigh the risks. A round the clock economy shows that Zambia is eager to grow economically and committed to regional trade. With proper planning and cooperation, this reform will prove to be just the measure the country needs to accelerate economic growth and thus improve livelihoods and build a stronger, more robust nation.
Stepping into a 24-hour economy
THE Government’s decision to extend operating hours for businesses, markets and bus stations to a 24-hour schedule is a welcome move.
It cannot be denied that limited working hours slow economic growth. The more hours available to producers, transporters, traders and farmers to do their work, the greater their contribution is to the economy. For too long, limited working hours, delays in transport and bottlenecks in
trade have impeded economic growth.
Making the economy 24 hours will help the country grow faster economically and improve services for ordinary citizens. More importantly, more jobs will be created.
As Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said, the aim is to maximise productivity and boost competitiveness while opening up opportunities across all sectors.
As Mr Mweetwa also said, Zambia must match its regional commitments. As a country, we are gravitating towards nonstop border posts and opening up new trade routes such as the Nacala and Lobito corridors.
These corridors, coupled with the opening of new roads such as Solwezi–Kipushi, which links Solwezi in North Western Province to Kipushi border post with the Democratic Republic of Congo, once functional, will result in increased traffic. More goods will move in and out of our country. It is important that remove barriers to trade such as night travel. When trucks are stopped at night, the economy slows down. When they move without delay, trade flows smoothly and costs are reduced.
Markets and bus stations running 24 hours will give small traders and transport operators more chances to earn, while consumers will enjoy better access to goods and services.Jobs will also be created.
Longer hours mean more shifts in retail, transport, security and hospitality. Young people, in particular, will gain new opportunities to work flexible hours that fit around studies or family life. Service delivery will improve too, as hospitals, transport hubs and other essential services adapt to a culture of round the clock efficiency.
As Mr Mweetwa rightly said, “It is imperative that what we commit to at regional or continental level is domesticated locally.” A 24 hour economy shows that Zambia is open, responsive and ready for business, which will strengthen confidence and attract more investment.
Importantly, this reform is inclusive. Large companies may already have the capacity to operate longer hours, but small and medium enterprises stand to benefit the most. A young entrepreneur starting a food processing business, for example, will find it easier to meet demand and access markets when facilities and agencies operate continuously.
Moving to a 24-hour economy is, however, not without challenges. Key among them is security. For the economy to operate 24 hours, security must be strengthened and infrastructure must support extended hours. But these are issues that can be managed with careful planning and cooperation between Government, businesses and communities.
As Mr Mweetwa reminded us, Zambia is a beacon of peace and democracy. This reputation must be protected and maintained as the country takes these bold, economic reforms.
A 24 hour economy will succeed only in an environment of stability and trust. Crime should not be allowed to flourish.
Indeed, the Government’s decision to move Zambia towards a 24 hour economy is a forward looking step and will help businesses grow and make services easier to access for ordinary citizens while creating more jobs.
While challenges such as security and infrastructure remain, the benefits far outweigh the risks. A round the clock economy shows that Zambia is eager to grow economically and committed to regional trade. With proper planning and cooperation, this reform will prove to be just the measure the country needs to accelerate economic growth and thus improve livelihoods and build a stronger, more robust nation.