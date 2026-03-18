HH engages oil firms

Says Govt will use all available powers to protect consumers from market manipulation

MARY LEMBA

Kitwe

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has issued a stern warning against hoarding of fuel amidst reports of artificial shortages at some service stations despite the country having adequate stocks of the commodity.

The head of State says Government will use all available powers to protect consumers from market manipulation.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by State House chief communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka.

This follows an emergency meeting President Hichilema convened with oil marketing companies (OMCs) yesterday, aimed at protecting consumers from rising global fuel prices triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

He said Government is drawing on available powers to respond to the developing situation and shield the country from external shocks beyond its control.

Mr Hichilema said Zambia’s recent economic gains, including the successful debt restructuring, drought response and sustained growth, must be protected.

“Since August 2021, we have worked hard to turn around the country’s economic situation, and we have made real progress,” he said.

“We restructured the debt, we confronted the drought, and the energy sector has been central to this growth agenda.

“We are now in a better position and must consolidate this growth. But just as we begin consolidation, war has erupted in the Middle East.”…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home