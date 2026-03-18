Free education law on horizon

CATHERINE BWALYA

Choma

WITH over 2.6 million learners returning to class at both primary and secondary school levels, Cabinet has decided to enact the Free Education Policy into law.

It has since approved the Education (Amendment) Bill of 2026 for publication and introduction in Parliament during the current sitting.

The bill is intended to provide for the right to free education for a child enrolled in a public educational institution from early childhood care, development and education, to secondary education.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa announced here yesterday that the bill also intends to revise the system of school education.

He said this follows the decision by Cabinet to pass into law the Free Education Policy, which has become useful to the vulnerable in society.

“Free education is an economic and social right whose provision in the law will allow citizens to know beforehand that their number-one

inheritance and greatest equaliser is provided for by law,” Mr Mweetwa said.

“And therefore Government and any party in power will have an obligation to provide free education, and if there is an occurrence that a regime whose political party does not believe in free education assumes office, they shall not do away with it willingly as they will have to attend to the law.”

The Minister of Information and Media said through the process, citizens will have to be engaged and consulted to make any changes.

Mr Mweetwa said with this move, President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration are hopeful that free education will continue to be offered in the country.

He hoped that with the policy becoming law, there will be no more junkies, there will be reduced crime, as well as reduced or eradication of early marriages and teenage pregnancies, while also enhancing public health…..https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home