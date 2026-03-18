Economy moves to 24/7

CATHERINE BWALYA,

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Choma, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has reached another economic milestone, becoming a 24-hour economy. This follows Cabinet’s approval of extended operating hours for businesses, markets and bus stations.

This comes at the back of significant improvements in economic fundamentals such as the reduction of the inflation rate, which fell within the target band of six-eight percent in February, and the strengthening of the Kwacha against the US dollar. The Kwacha opened 2026 as the world’s best-performing currency, according to Bloomberg, after appreciating by about 10 percent against the US dollar.

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa announced the decision in Choma yesterday, stating that the move presents a transformative opportunity for Zambia to unlock new avenues of economic growth, employment and improved service delivery.

Mr Mweetwa said the resolution was reached during a cabinet meeting that focused on policy and legislative matters aimed at fostering national economic development.

“The extension of business operating hours is premised on the need to maximise productivity, enhance competitiveness and create inclusive economic opportunities across all sectors,” Mr Mweetwa said….https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home