‘Chipolopolo selection not only talent but character, discipline’

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

NATIONAL team interim coach George Lwandamina says players summoned for the Four Nations Tournament should exhibit qualities that will merit selection.

The event that will feature hosts Botswana, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe will run from March 23 to 31 in Francistown.

In an interview yesterday, Lwandamina said selection will not only be based on talent, but also on character and discipline.

He said every player must justify their inclusion by demonstrating qualities expected at national team level.

The team is expected to regroup tomorrow…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home