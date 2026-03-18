Chipito, Chinyemba nominated for top awards

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

MIXED martial arts fighter Miracle Chipito has been nominated for the sportswoman of-the-year award while boxer Patrick Chinyemba headlines the male category ahead of Friday’s Zambia Annual Sports Awards in Livingstone.

Chipito won silver at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, last year.

She was also honoured by President Hakainde Hichilema with the Insignia for Meritorious Achievement during the Independence Day Investiture Ceremony at State House last year.

According to the list released in Lusaka last night by National Sports Council of Zambia chief executive officer Sombwa Musunsa, Chipito will compete with chess star Constance Mbatha and Lushumo Liwena from rugby.

In the men’s category, Chinyemba, a 2025 World Boxing Championship bronze winner, is up against swimmer Zach Moyo and Thomas Zulu from chess.

The young sportsman-of-theyear nominees are Kombe Mabo Junior (tennis), Frank Nkhata (athletics) and Rafael Sharon (chess), while Jane Chimwanga (world fitness), Vankhedekar Nikhil Nitya (chess) and Kira Haabazoka (swimming) are nominated for young sportswoman-of-the-year…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home