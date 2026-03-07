Zesco, CEO go separate ways

Coach Emmanuel Siwale, first assistant Hachilensa suspended

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

ZESCO United have terminated the contract of chief executive officer Kelvin Mutafu while coach Emmanuel Siwale and his assistant Clive Hachilensa have been suspended following a run of four defeats in a row.

Both Mutafu and the club confirmed yesterday.

“Zesco United Football Club wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public that the chief executive officer, Mr Kelvin Mutafu, has been separated from employment with immediate effect,” the statement issued by the Zesco public relations unit read.

“The termination is due to unsuccessful probationally period.

The club appreciates Mr Mutafu for his service and contributions made during his tenure with the club and wishes him well in his future professional endeavours.”

And Mutafu thanked Zesco management for the opportunity they offered him, saying he leaves without grudges.

“It was a pleasure to save one of the biggest clubs in the country.

I wish the players, coaches, management and, above all, the sponsors and the fans who stood with us in difficult times. I can only wish the club well,” Mutafu said.

He joined Zesco last December, replacing Ponga Liwewe.

The club appointed James Ngoma as acting chief executive officer.

And the club has suspended Siwale and Hachilensa, and former Zesco striker Winston Kalengo will lead the technical bench in tomorrow’s Super League Week 23 match against champions Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kalengo will be assisted by Mwape Mwelwa, Jacob Banda, Emmanuel Msichili and Kondwani Mtonga.

“The decisions have been made after careful considerations and in the best interest of stakeholders.

Zesco United Football Club remains fully committed to restoring strong performances and upholding the values and ambitions it stands for,” the statement read…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home