ZAF Marathon lures over 1,000 runners

NDINAWE SIMPELWE

Ndola

OVER 1,000 runners participated in the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Half Marathon in Ndola.

The 21km race has attracted runners from all over the country.

The event was preceded by a ZAF exhibition yesterday.

The competition has seen over 20 companies sponsoring runners with organisers expecting a good turnout.

Apart from the 21km race, competitors competed in the 10km race and 5km walking race.

Other activities include health check-ups.

Organisers have expressed happiness with entries…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home