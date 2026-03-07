Arrows eye top slot, Warriors, Zanaco clash, Nkana in Blades test

NDINAWE SIMPELWE

Ndola

FORTY-EIGHT hours after Power Dynamos dislodged them from the summit, Red Arrows will today target beating Maestro United Zambia (MUZA) in a Super League Week 23 fixture to return to the top.

Champions Power clobbered Green Buffaloes 3-0 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Thursday to amass 45 points, two better than Arrows.

Power, who have a game in hand, are away to Zesco United tomorrow.

Third-placed Zanaco have a tough fixture against fellow title contenders Kabwe Warriors in the Central Province capital while Nchanga Rangers will seek an immediate response against bottom side Mines United.

Nkana start life without coach Mwenya Chipepo when Konkola Blades visit Wusakile Township.

MUZA vs ARROWS

Buoyed by last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Zesco, coach Chisi Mbewe and Arrows will make a trip to Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka with a mission to conquer.

Arrows will look to in-form Albert Kangwanda, Alassane Diarra, Angel Lubamba and Saddam Phiri for goals.

MUZA are on a run of three consecutive defeats and the last time they won a home game was on October 25 last year when they beat Napsa 3-2.

They are on ninth place with 28 points.

MUZA have live ammunition in Given Kalusa, Rickson Ng’ambi and Gift Simanansa…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home