Maanka Chipindi elected chair of Global Arts Body IFACCA

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

Zambia National Arts Council Director and Chief Executive Officer, Maanka Chipindi, has been elected Chair of the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA), marking a significant milestone for Zambia and the African arts sector.

Mr Chipindi was elected during the organisation’s 78th Board meeting held on February 11, 2026. He will assume the role on April 1, 2026. He succeeds Kajsa Ravin, who steps down following the end of her tenure as Director General of the Swedish Arts Council later this month.

“His election places Zambia at the forefront of global conversations on arts and cultural policy,” a congratulatory message posted by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts reads.

Mr Chipindi, who has led the National Arts Council of Zambia since 2017, joined the IFACCA Board in May 2025.

“Mr Chipindi brings extensive experience in cultural governance, arts administration and policy development, and has been instrumental in advancing Zambia’s creative sector and strengthening cultural ecosystems across Africa,” The IFACCA Secretariat said.

And Mr Chipindi, who will serve alongside newly elected Deputy Chair Michelle Chawla, Director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts, said IFACCA is an important platform that connects cultural institutions and promotes dialogue on the role of arts and culture in development.

IFACCA is a global network of national arts councils and cultural agencies that works to promote international cooperation, knowledge exchange and policy dialogue in the arts and cultural sector.