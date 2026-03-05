‘Brand Zambia to attract more investment’

PHILIP CHISALU

Lusaka

THE Zambia Institute of Marketing (ZIM) says efforts to positively project the country through initiatives like the Brand Zambia Corporate Day will greatly contribute to Zambia’s economic growth through attraction of investment.

ZIM president Mwewa Besa said President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance to position himself as the country’s chief marketing officer has brought a lot of pride to the field of marketing and that it is positively impacting Zambia.

On Tuesday, Mr Hichilema launched the Brand Zambia Corporate Day and implored citizens to actively project a positive image of the country internationally.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Besa said the initiative will help attract investments, which will translate into economic growth.

He added that investments, especially foreign ones, are informed by certain factors and one of those is a well-defined environment.

“That will help us be able to project ourselves and present ourselves as a well-defined country. Certain values will be projected, and on the basis of those values, you will see that investors should be able to come in this direction,” Mr Besa said.

“When we talk about Zambia as a Christian nation, all those are positive issues that we must be able to amplify. That is something that will help us project and be able to present ourselves in such a manner because we are a peaceful nation. Every investor wants to invest in a peaceful environment.”

He added: “When you look at Africa, the projection about Africa is famine, issues to do with war, disease and all those things.