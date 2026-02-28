Mulambo Haimbe launches Media App, donates Mattresses to Evelyn Hone College

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

LUSAKA Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Mulambo Haimbe, yesterday launched a media app that will allow users to learn more about developmental activities taking place within the constituency.

Speaking during the launch at Evelyn Hone College yesterday, Mr Haimbe said the App will be instrumental to learning more about what the UPND Government has in store in terms of current activities, as well as for the future through sharing of national development plans.

“With this App, It will enable you to know what our visionary leader, Hakainde Hichilema, is doing for this country, and you will be able to see first hand what the government is doing,” he said.

He was speaking at Evelyn Hone College, where he also donated 400 mattresses to improve student living conditions and restore dignity within the hostels.

He was speaking at Evelyn Hone college, where he was accompanied by Ministry of Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Brilliant Haabenzu and College Board Chairperson Daniel Chuunga.

EHCOSU President Clinton Mubita expressed gratitude on behalf of the student populace, stating that the donation will improve the quality of life on campus.

He said the students are aware of the various ways in which Mr Haimbe has been supporting education projects within the college as well as in other education bodies within the constituency.

“Your support is highly appreciated as we can see the innovative ways you are ensuring students in the constituency are provided for and we appreciate,” he said.