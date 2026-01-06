2026 should be for love – HH

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Choma

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to make 2026 a year of love, unity and dialogue, urging citizens to shun hatred and divisions.

Speaking in Choma yesterday, President Hichilema called on the nation to champion peace and cooperation in the country.

“Let there be unity and not divisions, and let us encourage dialogue, not resort to unproductive means. HH is for love and peace, not throwing stones. It is a message of love in 2026 – to cooperate, to conquer conflicts with dialogue, and to conquer divisions with unity.

Let there be love and not hatred, unity and not division, and dialogue not conflict. These are three simple messages from me. God gave us a beautiful country,” he said.

The President also addressed misinformation surrounding the Constitution Amendment Bill Seven, now Act Number 13. He urged Members of Parliament, mayors, council chairpersons, councillors and UPND structures to explain the contents of the law to their followers.

“Critics indicated that HH was crafting a seven-year presidential term of office, but it was all lies.

They claimed we wanted to remove the 50-plus-one threshold and change the running mate clause, but these provisions remain in the Constitution. This is a national programme, never intended for a few people, and it will channel more resources into constituencies,” he said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home