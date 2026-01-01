Unity, dialogue, love: Zambia’s strongest path forward

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s New Year message is a timely and necessary reminder that Zambia’s greatest strength does not lie only in its mineral wealth or fertile land, but in the character of its people. His call for unity, love and dialogue over conflict and division speaks directly to the challenges facing the nation today and offers a principled road map for navigating them.
At a time when political contestation, economic pressure and misinformation threaten to polarise communities, the President’s emphasis on dialogue is both wise and patriotic. History has repeatedly shown that nations which choose conversation over confrontation and cooperation over hostility are better positioned to overcome adversity. Zambia’s proud reputation as a peaceful country has been built on this very foundation, and it must be protected with intention and courage.
Unity does not mean the absence of differing views. On the contrary, a healthy democracy thrives on debate, criticism and alternative ideas. What President Hichilema calls for is not silence or uniformity, but respectful engagement anchored in the shared understanding that Zambia belongs to all its citizens.
Dialogue allows disagreements to be addressed constructively, without tearing at the social fabric that binds the nation together.
The President’s rejection of hatred and “throwing stones” is particularly important in an era where political discourse can easily degenerate into insults, misinformation and hostility, especially on social media. Such conduct does not strengthen democracy; it weakens it. When citizens view one another as enemies rather than compatriots, development stalls and trust in institutions erodes. Choosing love and unity, as the President urges, is therefore not a soft option but a strategic one.
Equally significant is President Hichilema’s appeal for leaders to counter misinformation, particularly regarding Constitution Amendment Act No. 13. Informed citizens are empowered citizens. When falsehoods are allowed to circulate unchecked, they create unnecessary fear, suspicion and division. Leaders at all levels have a responsibility to explain policies honestly and clearly, ensuring that public debate is grounded in facts rather than speculation.
Transparency and dialogue are essential tools for building confidence in governance.
The President’s reminder that national programmes are meant to benefit all Zambians, not a select few, reinforces the idea that unity must be inclusive. Development cannot be sustainable if entire communities or political persuasions feel excluded. By encouraging cooperation across political lines and welcoming new members into the ruling party, President Hichilema underscores the need for a broad national consensus focused on progress rather than partisanship.
As the country approaches the next general elections, the call against complacency is equally instructive. Democracy is not sustained by assumptions but by participation. Encouraging citizens to vote, campaign peacefully and engage constructively is consistent with the broader message of unity.
Elections should be moments of national reflection and choice, not seasons of division and hostility.
Perhaps the most powerful aspect of the President’s message is its moral clarity. By framing unity, love and dialogue as deliberate choices, he places responsibility not only on politicians but on every Zambian.
Peace is not self-sustaining; it must be actively nurtured in homes, workplaces, churches, markets and online spaces.
Each citizen has a role to play in rejecting hatred and embracing cooperation.
Zambia stands at a defining moment. Economic recovery, social cohesion and democratic consolidation all depend on the ability of its people to work together despite differences.
President Hichilema’s call is therefore more than a festive message; it is a national appeal to conscience.
By choosing unity over division and dialogue over conflict, Zambians reaffirm the values that have long distinguished their country. In doing so, they not only honour the President’s message but also secure a stronger, more peaceful future for all.
Unity, dialogue, love: Zambia’s strongest path forward
