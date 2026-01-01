Runners USA outing hangs in balance

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S participation at the World Cross Country Championships set for January 10 in Florida is in limbo following the United States of America’s (USA) suspension of visa issuance to nationals from 19 countries, including the former.

Other countries are Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.

The 46th edition of the World Cross Country Championships is set for Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee and will feature the 10km senior men’s and women’s races, 8km under-20 men’s race, 6km under-20 women’s race and the 4x2km mixed relay.

Zambia has registered three athletes – Thelma Kanyinda, Moldest Kalobwe and Costern Chiyiba.

However, their travel plans have now been thrown into uncertainty after USA announced a partial suspension of visa services.

According to a communiqué posted on the USA Embassy Zambia Facebook page, Zambian nationals will not be able to obtain that country’s visas effective today.

“Effective January 1, 2026, the Department of State is partially suspending visa issuance for nationals of 19 countries in line with

Presidential Proclamation 10998. The suspension affects visitors, students, exchange and immigrant visas. Exceptions apply to immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran and to dual nationals applying with passports from countries not subject to suspension,” read the communiqué.

The suspension, however, provides exemptions for government employees, participants in certain major sporting events and lawful permanent residents.

Zambia Athletics (ZA) has engaged World Athletics for guidance.

ZA president Bernard Bwalya said in an interview yesterday that they have written to the mother body seeking clarity.

“We did apply for visas but they are not yet out. The athletes are scheduled to leave on Monday next week,” Major Bwalya said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home