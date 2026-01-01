Lundazi floods: Affected get aid

PHILIP CHISALU,

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Lusaka, Chipata

THE Government has deployed five water bowsers to Lundazi District to distribute treated water to affected communities, following damage to the Eastern Water and Sanitation Company Limited (EWSC) Water Treatment Plant and the washing away of the Lundazi dam embankment due to heavy rains.

And the Zambia National Service (ZNS), working with the Road Development Agency (RDA), has pledged to repair two damaged bridges in Lundazi District within five days.

In a statement, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu said the Government will equip and operationalise two existing boreholes drilled under the drought response programme to enable pumping of water into reservoirs and facilitate distribution to customers.

For medium-term interventions, Mr Nzovu said the Government will drill and equip four additional commercial boreholes to supplement the existing two, bringing the total number to six.

“These boreholes will be directly connected to the water distribution network,” he stated.

On long-term measures, he said the Government will rehabilitate the water treatment plant through the replacement of all damaged infrastructure and equipment.

"Affected communities and the general public are urged to remain calm as Government is urgently exploring alternative water sources as a short-term measure. Residents of Lundazi are further encouraged to observe strict safety and hygiene practices while accessing alternative water sources during this period," Mr Nzovu said.