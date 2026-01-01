Heritage commission heightens cultural tourism drive

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

NATIONAL Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) has intensified heritage sensitisation campaigns and promoted Zambia’s diverse heritage assets as a core component of cultural tourism development across the country this year.

During the period under review, the commission also strengthened site management frameworks.

NHCC executive director Kagosi Mwamulowe revealed that the commission has successfully promoted Zambia’s diverse heritage assets, which are direct result of the strategic alignment between the commission’s operations and the national tourism agenda.

Mr Mwamulowe said the Ministry of Tourism has remained a dependable pillar in providing leadership, technical oversight and strategic alignment, enabling the commission to effectively deliver on its national heritage conservation responsibilities.

"The Ministry of Tourism has played a central and indispensable role in guiding the commission's programmes, ensuring that heritage conservation remains firmly integrated within the broader national tourism development agenda…