Fruits, veggies suffer heavy rains

Weather makes it difficult for farmers to manage their fields effectively

HENRY MATAA

Lusaka

RECENT heavy rainfall has negatively affected the production, quality and supply of fruits and vegetables on the local market, with traders and small-scale farmers struggling to cope with persistent downpours, a produce trader has said.

Speaking in an interview, Bernard Sikunyongana, a fruits and vegetables supplier, said the rains have made it difficult for farmers to manage their fields effectively, particularly when it comes to spraying crops and harvesting produce.

Mr Sikunyongana explained that most small-scale farmers lack proper storage facilities and sheds for packaging, leaving them vulnerable during prolonged rainy periods.

“When it is constantly raining, farmers face challenges in spraying their fields and even harvesting. Many small-scale farmers do not have storage facilities or sheds where they can safely handle and package their produce,” he said.

He noted that frequent rains often wash away chemicals shortly after spraying, forcing farmers to incur additional costs by repeatedly applying pesticides and other inputs…