Cop testifies in assault case of Ndola woman by club DJ

MARY LEMBA

Ndola

A POLICE officer has testified in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court on how a 29-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a nightclub DJ who accused her of stealing a phone worth K3,000 during a drinking spree.

Boyd Musonda, 31, of Pamodzi Overspill, appeared in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court charged with assault after allegedly attacking fellow patron Funnel Kachali, 29, a business executive, over a missing Samsung mobile phone at

Club Joint Night Club.

Testifying before magistrate Charles Musonda, Pethias Bisheti, 34, a police officer from Kansenshi Police Station, said he was assigned the assault docket on October 20, 2025, a day after the incident.

“Investigations revealed that the accused assaulted the complainant, causing her to sustain a swollen right eye and general body pains,” Mr Bisheti said.

He explained that when police officers first went to the nightclub, the suspect could not be found.

Later, officers met community crime prevention unit members at Nkwazi Police Post to strategise on how to apprehend him. Around 03:00 hours on October 20, Mr Bisheti received a call that the accused had been arrested.

A witness, Mary Mulenga, 25, also a business executive of Pamodzi Overspill, told the court that the incident occurred while she and the victim were drinking beer at the nightclub.

“The accused approached us, saying his phone had gone missing. He then started calling us prostitutes and thieves,” Ms Mulenga said.

She testified that during the quarrel, the accused allegedly slapped the victim, who sustained facial injuries. The matter was later reported to Kansenshi Police Station before the victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The court adjourned the case to January 6, 2026, for a ruling on whether the accused has a case to answer.