ZRA to allocate more water for power generation

Victoria Falls Town – ZAMBEZI River Authority (ZRA) is expected to increase the annual water allocation for electricity generation to Zimbabwe and Zambia, with both governments assuring citizens of overcoming the energy insecurity recently experienced.

The authority will now allocate up to 30 billion cubic metres of water each year to Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and Zesco Limited – shared equally – up from the current 28 billion cubic metres.

Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote said the resolution to raise the allocation unlocks another avenue for mitigating the power deficit in the two countries.

He noted that 2025 was challenging for both nations as drought exerted unprecedented pressure on the hydro-based energy system, constraining power generation at Kariba…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home