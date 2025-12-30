President Hichilema reinforces Zambia’s Christian identity

JOHN CHAMBWA

Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has declared December 29 as an annual public holiday beginning next year to reinforce and consolidate Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation.

Speaking yesterday during the 34th anniversary commemoration of the declaration made by late President Frederick Chiluba in 1991, President Hichilema said legislative processes to formalise the holiday will be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

“Zambia shall remain a Christian nation. I don’t see any President changing this, and we must make it impossible for anyone to change it,” President Hichilema said, adding that the late President Chiluba would be pleased to see the declaration enduring.

The Head of State said that elected leaders are merely servants, noting that the true leader of the nation is God. He urged public office holders to live out Christian values beyond appearances.

“Justice, fairness, equity, honesty and hard work are Christian values, especially in private, not just in public,” he said…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home