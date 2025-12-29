Road tolls for heavy vehicles to rise

ROAD tolls for certain categories of vehicles will be increased effective January 1, 2026.

This follows the pronouncement by Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane during the presentation of the 2026 national budget.

National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) public relations manager Alphonsius Hamachila said the increment will only affect medium heavy vehicles, heavy vehicles and abnormal load vehicles.

In a statement, Mr Hamachila said the new rates will apply at all NRFA-operated toll gates, including those on the Lusaka-Ndola road under the concessionaire MOIC-LN Consortium Limited.

Tolls for small vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes – including cars, vans and minibuses up to 16 seats – will remain at K20 per passage.

Light vehicles with two axles of more than 3.5 tonnes to 6.5 tonnes, including minibuses with 17 to 30 seats, will pay K40, while buses with 30 seats will pay K50.

Medium heavy vehicles of more than 6.5 tonnes with two to four axles will pay K200, heavy vehicles with four axles and above will pay K300, while abnormal-load vehicles will pay K1,000.

At the Michael Chilufya Sata Toll Gate between Ndola and Kitwe, the applicable fees are higher: medium heavy vehicles will pay K650, heavy vehicles K1,200, and abnormal-load vehicles K2,400…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home