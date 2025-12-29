Rice training, processing facility ready soon

ZARI institution in Mansa is expected to train 950 farmers annually

ESTHER NG’ANDU

Kitwe

THE construction of the US$10 million Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI) rice training and processing facility in Mansa is nearing completion and is expected to train 950 farmers annually.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Prudence Kangwa said the facility marks a major breakthrough in agricultural diversification and economic growth for the province.

Ms Kangwa explained that the project, funded by the Japanese government with counterpart funding from the Zambian government, will train farmers in rice production, seed breeding and processing to international standards.

She described the initiative as a transformative investment that will reposition Luapula as a centre of excellence in commercial rice production and processing.

"Construction works at the rice training centre in Mansa are nearing completion, and this milestone signals a major breakthrough in agricultural diversification and economic growth for the province," she said.