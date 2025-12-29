Police action stops overturned kapenta truck looting

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Serenje

QUICK action by police officers in Serenje yesterday prevented settlers in Malekano area from looting beans, kapenta and rice after a Nakonde-Ndola-bound truck and trailer careered off the Great North Road.

The accident occurred around 08:30 hours as the Volvo truck and trailer, registration number CAH 4418/CAE 5298, was descending a sloping section of the busy road. Central Province police commanding officer Yobe Luhana and eyewitnesses confirmed the incident in separate interviews from Kabwe and Serenje.

An on-the-spot check around 11:00 hours found the truck, driven by Lewis Mukumbuta, 30, of Ndola, partially overturned on the roadside with bags of beans, kapenta and rice scattered around. Some bags were damaged, spilling their contents onto the ground.

Mr Luhana said the accident happened when Mr Mukumbuta misjudged distance and his vehicle hit into another Volvo truck and trailer, registration number BCF 1628/ABC 9650, driven by Jamar Omar Muhammad, 46, of Ndola.

"The driver of the Sino truck misjudged clearance distance or speed of the Volvo truck in front, hence hit into it and overturned on the right side off the road," Mr Luhana said…