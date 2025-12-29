HH’s Telegraph recognition well-earned honour

THE recognition of President Hakainde Hichilema by the Telegraph as one of the World Leaders of 2025 is a moment of national pride and a powerful affirmation of Zambia’s steady return to economic credibility and global relevance.
Far from being a symbolic accolade, this recognition reflects tangible progress achieved through disciplined leadership, difficult reforms and an unwavering commitment to national renewal.
When President Hichilema assumed office, Zambia was confronting one of the most challenging periods in its post-independence history. The economy was burdened by unsustainable debt, investor confidence had collapsed following a Eurobond default, and public institutions were weakened by years of mismanagement.
Many doubted that meaningful recovery was possible in the short term. Yet, against this backdrop of uncertainty, President Hichilema chose a path of fiscal discipline, transparency and structural reform, even when such decisions proved politically costly.
The Telegraph’s assessment that Zambia has moved from being labelled an “economic basket case” to a model of reform and discipline speaks volumes.
Under President Hichilema’s stewardship, the country has re-engaged international creditors, restructured debt and restored credibility with development partners.
Investor confidence has improved, the mining sector has been revitalised, and Zambia is projected to record robust economic growth in 2025. These gains did not come easily; they required courage to confront hard truths and the resolve to prioritise long-term national interest over short-term political comfort.
Importantly, this recognition places Zambia on the global stage alongside major world leaders, reinforcing the idea that principled leadership in Africa can earn international respect.
It also builds on a growing body of global and regional acknowledgment of President Hichilema’s performance, including commendations from business publications, academic institutions and governance observers. Such consistent recognition suggests a leadership style defined not by rhetoric, but by results.
Equally significant is the broad support President Hichilema’s recognition has received from across Zambia’s political and professional spectrum. Former vice-presidents, governance experts and political stakeholders have all highlighted the President’s insistence on credible systems, sound economic management and institutional integrity.
Their views underscore a shared understanding that Zambia’s recovery has been driven by order, discipline and a return to evidence-based decision-making.
President Hichilema’s own response to the honour further reinforces why it is deserved.
Rather than claiming personal triumph, he credited the patience, resilience and sacrifices of the Zambian people. This acknowledgment reflects a leadership philosophy grounded in collective responsibility and national unity.
His recognition that the accolade is a milestone, not a destination, is equally telling.
It signals awareness that while progress has been made, significant challenges remain.
The Telegraph’s recognition also carries symbolic weight for the continent. It offers a reminder that African leadership anchored in accountability, reform and long-term vision can deliver measurable results and earn global respect.
In an era where governance failures often dominate narratives about Africa, Zambia’s experience under President Hichilema provides a counterexample rooted in discipline and reform.
Ultimately, this honour belongs not only to President Hichilema, but to Zambia as a whole. It reflects a country that has chosen recovery over complacency, reform over populism and integrity over expediency.
As Zambia continues on its path of renewal, this recognition should serve as both encouragement and responsibility – to consolidate gains, protect reforms and ensure that economic progress translates into improved lives for ordinary citizens.
In recognising President Hakainde Hichilema, the Telegraph has acknowledged a leadership journey defined by resolve in adversity and vision in uncertainty. It is a recognition that is well earned, timely and deeply significant for Zambia’s present and future.
