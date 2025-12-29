Great East Road opens to traffic

FANNY KALONDA

Lusaka

THE Road Development Agency (RDA), in collaboration with the Zambia National Service (ZNS), has successfully completed works on a detour of the Great East Road at Kankumba Stream, facilitating the smooth flow of traffic at the affected section of the road.

In a statement, RDA chief communications and corporate affairs manager Anthony Mulowa added that installation works on an Acrow bridge across the washed-away section have significantly advanced.

He said the bridge, which will provide a temporary but safe crossing for road users, was expected to be completed by about 18:00 hours yesterday.

The affected section of the Great East Road at Kankumba Stream was washed away on Christmas Day following heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

Mr Mulowa said the incident resulted in the loss of approximately five metres of the road embankment due to the failure of a steel culvert.

He advised road users to strictly adhere to traffic guidance and diversion signage that has been installed along the affected route to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

"The RDA regrets the inconvenience caused to the motoring public and assures all road users that every effort is being made to restore normal traffic flow as quickly as possible," he said