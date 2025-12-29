Govt committed to uniting couples working apart

Mubanga says govt policy discourages husbands, wives from living in separate towns

FANNY KALONDA

Lusaka

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Elias Mubanga says Government respects families and is committed to uniting spouses working in different areas.

Mr Mubanga said government policy discourages husbands and wives from living in separate towns.

Speaking at the wedding reception of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Dr Max Choombe and his bride Monde Chiyabe, Mr Mubanga described marriage as a wonderful institution blessed by God, which Government also recognises.

He urged the couple to put God at the centre of their union and cautioned that challenges may arise through relatives or friends, stressing the importance of prayer for continued blessings. "We as Government respect families. And in one of our policies, we don't encourage a husband and a wife living in separate towns, we don't," he said…