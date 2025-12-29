Chingola’s Lulamba gets clean drinking water

CLAVER MUTINTA

Lusaka

ABOUT 6,000 residents of Chingola’s Lulamba Township will now have clean drinking water following partial completion of the installation of a water distribution network.

The restoration of water supply was made possible with financial support from Government, through the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation, which released K500,000 towards the reduction of non-revenue water (NRW).

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu said residents of Lulamba Stage 6 and Stage 7 had endured prolonged water supply challenges since 2017, largely due to an ageing and dilapidated distribution network.

Mr Nzovu said the completion of the recent works represents a significant milestone in resolving these long-standing challenges and improving access to safe, reliable and sustainable water services. “This intervention is aligned with the National Non-Revenue Water Management Strategy (2022–2026), which aims to enhance efficiency, sustainability and service delivery within the water sector,” he said.

According to a press statement issued by the ministry’s principal public relations officer, Prince Chiyuni, Mr Nzovu commended Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company Limited (MWSC) for its professionalism, technical expertise and effective execution of the project. He also expressed appreciation to the residents of Lulamba Township for their patience, cooperation and understanding…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home