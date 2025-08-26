Structured gold mining in Mfuwe vital

REVELATIONS that gold deposits have been discovered in Mfuwe constituency, Muchinga Province, could be a game-changer for the region and Zambia as a whole.
Featuring on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga assured that gold mining in Mfuwe will be done in a structured manner.
This assurance is vital for several reasons—especially given the risks and opportunities tied to mineral extraction in various parts of the country.
Structured mining is the way to go as it ensures adherence to environmental regulations, minimising deforestation, water pollution, and soil erosion.
Mfuwe is near ecologically sensitive areas, and unregulated mining could threaten wildlife habitats.
A structured approach enforces safety standards, helping prevent tragedies like mine collapses, which have occurred in other regions.
It certifies that mining does not encroach on residential areas or disrupt livelihoods.
In terms of economic development, organised mining activities attract legitimate investors, create jobs, and stimulate local businesses.
Through royalties and taxes, controlled operations contribute to national development.
This kind of mineral excavation prevents illegal mining because Government oversight helps curb unauthorised operations that often exploit workers and evade taxes.
Licensing and permitting processes, when fair and public, build trust among stakeholders.
Responsible mining practices preserve resources for future generations. Structured mining includes plans for land rehabilitation post-extraction.
As such, the assurance by Government is not only a promise but it is also a framework for turning mineral wealth into sustainable progress.
And learning from successful structured mining operations can help Mfuwe avoid common pitfalls and maximise long-term benefits.
There are a few stand-out examples from around the world that offer valuable lessons in so far as structured mining is concerned.
In Canada, Goldcorp’s Musselwhite Mine operates under strict environmental and safety regulations, and works closely with indigenous communities for employment and land use agreements.
This mine uses automated drilling and real-time data monitoring to improve efficiency and safety.
Australia’s Newcrest Mining (Cadia Valley Operations) implements water recycling and tailings management systems, and adheres to that country’s rigorous mining codes and sustainability standards.
Back home, Kansanshi Mine demonstrates how structured mining can work within Zambia’s regulatory framework.
The mine funds education, healthcare, and infrastructure in surrounding areas. It also does public reporting of environmental and social impact metrics for the sake of transparency.
It is also important that Government has assured of a safe gold mining environment in Mfuwe to avoid any loss of life as has been the case in Mumbwa, Central Province, and some districts in North-Western Province.
This assurance matters a lot as it guarantees health and safety standards for miners and surrounding communities.
It also promotes environmental safeguards like proper waste disposal, water management, and land rehabilitation.
Otherwise, the discovery of gold in Mfuwe could be transformative for the region and Zambia as a whole because of the economic ripple-effects that might unfold.
Structured gold mining in Mfuwe vital
