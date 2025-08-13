Man dies at illegal gold mine

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Chipata

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has died at an illegal gold mine in Nyimba District after being hit by an excavator while drilling a borehole for a Chinese-owned firm.

Herbert Kafunya, of Kabuyu Village, Chief Musokwatwane in Kazungula District, was working under Sony Drilling and Exploration Company, which was sub-contracted by Kwaisu Chinese Gold Mining Company operating at an illegal open pit in Nyimba.

Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said the accident happened on August 11, 2025 between 17:40 hours and 18:00 hours at Kapindu illegal gold mine approximately 50 kilometres from Nyimba town.

Mr Mweemba said Stansilas Matipa, an excavator operator under Sony Drilling and Exploration Company, failed to control his excavator folk lifter machine, which hit Kafunya (deceased).

“He fell down after sustaining a head injury.

He was then rushed to the nearby clinic and upon reaching the said health facility, he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said the body has been deposited in Nyimba Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and post-mortem.

And police in Chipata have arrested a 32-year-old man of Petauke District for allegedly being in possession of K19,200 counterfeit notes.