Maamba pledges speedy works

PHILIP CHISALU

Lusaka

MAAMBA Energy Limited (MEL) has pledged to complete its 15-day routine maintenance ahead of schedule.

According to company CEO Cyrus Minwalla, the 300-megawatt power plant will undergo staggered maintenance, with each 150-megawatt unit shutting down at different intervals, ensuring a consistent power supply.

The first thermal unit will shut down from 17th to 31st August 2025, while the second will be from 7th to 21st September 2025.

Mr Minwalla explained that best maintenance practice demands that every 4,000 hours, the plant must shut down for a 15-day maintenance…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home