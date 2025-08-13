K250 million rehab centre coming

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is investing K250 million in a national drug rehabilitation and skills development centre in Lusaka, aimed at addressing the social issues that are negatively impacting families, communities, and the labour market.

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has described drug addiction as a chronic disease that requires a compassionate response from all stakeholders, rather than condemnation. She emphasised that drug addiction can be a debilitating struggle for individuals, making it challenging for them to break free from its grip.

She was speaking yesterday at a stakeholders’ breakfast meeting co-hosted by the United Nations (UN) office on drugs and crime (UNODC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) under a theme, ‘The Zambia we want’.

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has been tasked with establishing the national drug rehabilitation and skills development centre.

The Vice-President said the centre will help Zambia tackle the challenges of drug addiction.

She called on industry leaders, the business community, and the banking sector to support Government in establishing the centre…