Govt in K91m ZCCM-IH dividend payout

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka

ZCCM-Investment Holdings has made a dividend payment of K91 million to Government, with Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane commending the investment holdings for dismantling the US$1.7 billion Mopani Copper Mines-Glencore debt.

In the financial year 2024, the investment holding made a profit of K40 billion, having sustained a loss of K47 billion in 2023.

This marks the 10th consecutive year that the investment holding is declaring a dividend to the Ministry of Finance