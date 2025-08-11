AU condemns RSF’s plan for parallel government in Sudan

Urges member states, international community to refrain from providing any support or assistance

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Lusaka

THE African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council has strongly condemned and rejected suggestions by the Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS), led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to create a parallel government in the Republic of Sudan, according to a statement.

Fighting in Sudan began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, following escalating tensions over the country’s political transition.

Last month, Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Vice-President Agar Eyre visited Zambia and appealed for Zambia’s political support at various forums, including the African Union, to help resolve the conflict in his country.

Mr Eyre, who met with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House, said Sudan is ready to end the war, which has caused enormous loss of life and the destruction of humanitarian services.

At its 1,292nd meeting held last week, the AU Peace and Security Council reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan and rejected the formation of what is being referred to as a parallel government.

“The Council called on AU Member States and the international community to reject the fragmentation of Sudan and not recognise the so-called parallel government, which poses serious consequences to peace efforts and the existential future of the country,” the statement reads in part.

The Council further urged all AU Member States and the international community to refrain from providing any form of support or assistance to any armed or political group associated with the so-called parallel government in Sudan.

It clarified that the AU only recognises the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the recently formed civilian transitional government, until consensual arrangements are reached that reflect the aspirations of the Sudanese people towards a smooth return to constitutional order.

The Council reiterated its call for the warring parties to establish an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire, return to negotiations, and initiate an inclusive national dialogue leading to a full political transition. It stressed that there is no viable or sustainable military solution to the current conflict.

It also condemned all forms of external interference that continue to fuel the conflict in Sudan and demanded an immediate end to such actions.

The Council reaffirmed the AU's solidarity and unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Sudan in their aspirations to restore lasting peace, security, stability, and prosperity for the benefit of all Sudanese citizens.