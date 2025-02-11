Let’s stop alcohol abuse

ALCOHOL abuse has become a significant concern in Zambia, and it affects various aspects of society. The issue of alcohol abuse in the country has garnered attention due to its wide-ranging impact which includes social, economic health and production-wise.
Residents in both urban and rural areas of Zambia should consider reducing alcohol consumption and focus more on agricultural productivity among others.
We welcome the wise counsel from Chief Moyo, of Pemba, Southern Province, who has urged residents in the chiefdom to prioritise productivity and desist from abusing alcohol.
The traditional leader should be supported on this score as this is progressive for households and the country at large.
Chief Moyo is concerned about the increasing levels of alcohol consumption among his subjects, a vice which is hindering development.
“I am saddened to see people focusing more on consuming alcohol than engaging in productive activities. Beer has become their main activity for the day and they do not even want to work,” he said.
It has been observed that some people start consuming alcohol as early as 06:00 hours, rendering them incapable of engaging in productive activities.
This seemingly growing trend has a negative effect on development efforts and has also led to a rise in alcohol-related challenges including death. Alcohol abuse has been cited as one of the key drivers in the spread of sexually transmitted diseases including HIV as people lose proper judgement and engage in reckless behaviour.
Alcohol, if not consumed in moderation, can negatively impact one’s health, leading to liver disease, heart problems, and mental health issues, according to impeccable research. By focusing on agriculture, individuals can lead healthier lives and avoid the negative effects of excessive drinking.
It should be known that alcohol consumption can drain financial resources which could otherwise be invested in productive agricultural activities among others. By shifting focus to farming, people can generate sustainable income and improve their economic situation at household and subsequently national level.
Zambia is partly an agriculture-based economy, and boosting agricultural productivity can lead to better food security.
Farming provides essential food, and increased production means more locally grown produce and less reliance on imports. By improving agricultural productivity among others, urban and rural communities can foster economic growth and development.
Investment in agriculture can create jobs, improve infrastructure, and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities.
The youth, especially, should resist the temptation of abusing alcohol and focus on agriculture as it offers more opportunities, especially in rural areas, which usually have vast land. Encouraging agricultural training and entrepreneurial farming ventures can empower young people and help reduce poverty.
In view of the increasing effects of climate change, agriculture is critical for adapting to changing weather patterns. Being productive in agriculture, through sustainable practices, helps communities remain resilient in the face of climate-related challenges.
A shift from excessive alcohol consumption can also strengthen community bonds, as people focus on collaborative productive activities such as farming.
Agriculture can especially bring people together in ways that alcohol often does not, fostering stronger social structures and support networks.
Encouraging a shift from alcohol dependence to agriculture, as Chief Moyo has done, is commendable and a positive way to enhance both personal health and the prosperity of urban and rural communities in Zambia.
The good news to people wishing to engage in productivity including agriculture is that Government has initiated a number of viable empowerment programmes which they should take advantage of to better their lives instead of consuming alcohol as a ‘hobby’.
Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and Cash for Work are some of the empowerment programmes community members can embrace to change the narrative and help impact positively on their personal and country’s development away from the illusions arising from being inebriated.
