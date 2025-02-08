Johnnie Walker gives out last car final winner in competition

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

SHORTLY after attending the Cape Town International Scrabble tournament, where he was happy to be awarded the highest word score tournament, Justin Chansa landed in Zambia to another joyous occasion of being awarded a car in the last Johnnie Walker Win a Car competition.

Mr Chansa emerged as the last winner, in the promotion launched last year by Diageo in partnership with Shoprite stores across Zambia.

During presentation of the car in Lusaka, Mr Chansa expressed profound gratitude to Diageo and urged them to continue creating more opportunities for their clients.

“I am very happy, in fact short of words. This has been a good start to the year for me,” he said.

Mr Chansa, a markerter by profession, said the car would help with transportation around the city.

The campaign offered customers the chance to win one of three vehicles. So far, two cars have already been given away.

During the draw on Monday, Mr Justin Chansa emerged as winner and will be presented with a car at an upcoming price giving event.

Customers who purchased any Johnnie Walker products, such as the Johnnie Walker Black Label or Red Label, at Shoprite stores automatically qualified for the competition.

Speaking during the draw on Friday, Lilami Lilami, the Country Representative for Johnnie Walker Zambia, emphasized the importance of rewarding customers for their loyalty and the brand’s commitment to bringing more value to its consumers.

“This initiative aims to reward loyal customers with valuable prizes as part of a nationwide celebration of Johnnie Walker’s 200-year legacy,” he said.

“With a history of over 200 years, our focus has always been on quality, consistency, and innovation. Now, we’re making the journey even more rewarding – taking our customers from ‘keep walking’ to ‘keep driving.’

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with a collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s. and Windsor whiskies.

Other brands include Smirnoff, Cîroc, Ketel One Vodka, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Founded in 1997, Diageo has its headquarters in London and operates in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

One of the company’s targets is to improving employability and livelihoods for 200,000 people through Learning for Life and other skills initiatives.