UPND scoops Ntanda Ward by-election

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Mpongwe

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has won the Ntanda Ward by-election in Mpongwe District.

The UPND polled 445 votes, while the Socialist Party (SP) received 64 votes, out of a total of 514 votes cast, with five ballots rejected.

The Ntanda Ward by-election was necessitated by the death of UPND Councillor Adrian Chilubwa last year.

The election was contested by UPND candidate Gladys Kangumu and Socialist Party (SP) candidate Clinton Sankayi.

According to results compiled by the Electoral Commission of Zambia at the totaling center, at Twikatene polling station 105 votes were cast, with UPND receiving 76 and SP 29.

At Lukanga North polling station, 91 votes were cast, with UPND polling 81 and SP nine.

Meanwhile, at Chibangu polling station 57 votes were cast, with UPND securing 55 and SP two, while at Ntanda Ward 193 votes were cast, with UPND receiving 169 and SP 20.

Speaking earlier in an interview, UPND Deputy provincial information and publicity secretary Godfrey Kamangu expressed confidence in the party’s victory, attributing it to its commitment to delivering development in Mpongwe.

Mr Kamangu said UPND had worked tirelessly to foster development across the country.

"Our party is committed to addressing all the challenges raised by residents, including the poor road network, among other issues," he said…