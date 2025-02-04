Tropical storm to reduce rainfall

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

ZAMBIA Meteorological Department (ZMD) says tropical storm Faida is expected to temporarily reduce rainfall in some parts of the country.

Faida has formed over the south-western Indian Ocean and is moving westwards towards Madagascar.

According to a statement issued by the department, Faida is expected to make landfall on the coast of northern Madagascar near Taomasina city and projected to cross Madagascar from yesterday to tomorrow before entering Mozambique Channel by Thursday.

“Although Faida may not directly hit Zambia, it is expected to temporarily reduce rainfall over Southern, Western, Lusaka and Central provinces, including the southern parts of North-Western Province,” the statement reads.

The department has indicated that the reduction in rainfall is expected to take place between yesterday and next Monday.

“The ZMD will continue to monitor the tropical storm Faida and provide daily weather updates to the nation,” the statement adds.

Months of drought in southern Africa triggered by the El Nino weather phenomenon have had a devastating impact on food security in the region.

Five countries – Zambia, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe – had to declare national disasters.

For Zambia, the drought, the worst on record, also led to loss of much of electricity as a result of over-reliance on hydro-electric power from Kariba Dam