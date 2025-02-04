Pule unable to stand trial because of leg injury

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

CHRISTIAN Democratic Party (CDP) president Daniel Pule failed to stand trial yesterday in a case he is charged with seditious practice because he has a leg injury.

Through his lawyer, Katindo Mwale, the cleric-cum-politician, applied that the case be adjourned to allow him to seek medication.

Pule is charged with seditious practice, allegedly committed between May 16 and May 28, 2024.

This was after claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema was thriving on regionalism to divide the country as exhibited in his appointments.

He claimed that most appointments were from the Zambezi region…https://enews.daily-mail.co.zm/welcome/home