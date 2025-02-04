Online voting ruled out

ECZ says literacy levels very low to migrate to electronic system

MAYENGO NYIRENDA,

MARY LEMBA,

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Petauke, Kawambwa,

Mpongwe ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has ruled out electronic voting during the 2026 general election.

ECZ commissioner Vincent Mkanda says the commission will not be harried in migrating to electronic voting without due processes being exhausted.

Major-General Mkanda was speaking during a briefing with poll staff alongside ECZ chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis ahead of Thursday’s Petauke Central parliamentary by-election.

Maj-Gen Mkanda cited low literacy levels in the country as one of the reasons to be cautious with electronic voting before its adoption.

“We will not be harried.

"We will not be harried.

We will take our time and when time is right, and we are convinced that now we can migrate, we will do so," he said…